Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $475.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $682.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance stock traded down $17.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $577.00. 66,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 21.99 and a quick ratio of 21.99. Credit Acceptance has a fifty-two week low of $320.19 and a fifty-two week high of $703.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $650.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $595.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.45 by $2.34. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 49.29% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.36 EPS. Credit Acceptance’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance will post 51.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total transaction of $4,539,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,529 shares of company stock worth $39,557,332. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $418,213,000 after purchasing an additional 55,600 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 9,151.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,584.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 48,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,471,000 after buying an additional 46,832 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 365.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,270,000 after buying an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 369.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,859,000 after buying an additional 23,732 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

