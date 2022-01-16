CREDIT (CREDIT) Price Up 1.3% This Week

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One CREDIT coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $10,880.36 and approximately $7,334.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 50.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 50.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CREDIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

