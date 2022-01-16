Critical Analysis: Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) & Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Generation Income Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 Generation Income Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.33%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Generation Income Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Generation Income Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -9.87% -5.00% -1.30% Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.6% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Generation Income Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -88.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Generation Income Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Generation Income Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Generation Income Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $109.85 million 9.01 -$13.81 million ($0.95) -30.13 Generation Income Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Generation Income Properties has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Summary

Plymouth Industrial REIT beats Generation Income Properties on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Generation Income Properties

Generation Income Properties Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States. It invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties. Generation Income Properties Inc. is based in TAMPA, FL.

