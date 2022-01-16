Critical Analysis: UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) versus Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC)

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) and Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

UBS Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

UBS Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. UBS Group pays out 5.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fidelity D & D Bancorp pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. UBS Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Fidelity D & D Bancorp has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Fidelity D & D Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UBS Group and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UBS Group $36.03 billion 1.89 $6.56 billion $2.13 9.21 Fidelity D & D Bancorp $64.16 million 4.66 $13.03 million $4.14 12.79

UBS Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fidelity D & D Bancorp. UBS Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity D & D Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares UBS Group and Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UBS Group 22.02% 13.15% 0.71% Fidelity D & D Bancorp 26.93% 13.74% 1.22%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for UBS Group and Fidelity D & D Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UBS Group 1 3 10 0 2.64 Fidelity D & D Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

UBS Group presently has a consensus target price of $18.48, indicating a potential downside of 5.80%. Given UBS Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe UBS Group is more favorable than Fidelity D & D Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of UBS Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.2% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UBS Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fidelity D & D Bancorp beats UBS Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, offers traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and short and long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans; trust, investment and online banking services. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Dunmore, PA.

