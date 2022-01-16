Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the December 15th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Critical Elements Lithium stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,034. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.14. Critical Elements Lithium has a 1 year low of $0.83 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

About Critical Elements Lithium

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its projects include Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

