Critical Survey: Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) versus EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL) and Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get EzFill alerts:

This table compares EzFill and Vroom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EzFill N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vroom $1.36 billion 0.81 -$202.80 million ($2.23) -3.60

EzFill has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vroom.

Profitability

This table compares EzFill and Vroom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EzFill N/A N/A N/A Vroom -11.36% -25.76% -14.42%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.2% of Vroom shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Vroom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for EzFill and Vroom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EzFill 0 0 0 0 N/A Vroom 0 3 7 0 2.70

Vroom has a consensus target price of $37.20, suggesting a potential upside of 363.84%. Given Vroom’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vroom is more favorable than EzFill.

Summary

Vroom beats EzFill on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EzFill

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc. operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc. and changed its name to Vroom, Inc. in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for EzFill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EzFill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.