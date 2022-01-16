Crown (CRW) Achieves Market Cap of $918,155.36

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0318 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a market capitalization of $918,155.36 and approximately $667.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,835.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $382.65 or 0.00893315 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00261186 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00025134 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003673 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

CRW is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,837,943 coins. The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

