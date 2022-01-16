Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company.

Get Crown alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $161,630,000. Standard Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 221.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,717,000 after buying an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter valued at about $153,984,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 775.8% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,006,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,479,000 after buying an additional 891,964 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCK stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.13. The company had a trading volume of 718,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,853. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.94. Crown has a 1-year low of $85.65 and a 1-year high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 36.22%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.06%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.