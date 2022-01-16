Crown Reaches Market Capitalization of $923,551.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 16th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $923,551.00 and approximately $1,454.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.0320 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00898746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $112.73 or 0.00261699 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00027499 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003592 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,834,920 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Crown Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

