Crowns Price Reaches $5.82 on Top Exchanges (CWS)

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last week, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market capitalization of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crowns coin can now be bought for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crowns

Crowns (CRYPTO:CWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

