Crust Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 16th. One Crust coin can now be bought for about $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011274 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.25 or 0.00496051 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

