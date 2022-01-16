Crust (CRU) Price Tops $42.40

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Over the last seven days, Crust has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Crust has a market capitalization of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can now be bought for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00011274 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00075781 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.25 or 0.00496051 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001041 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 119.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002064 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

