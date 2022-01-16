Crust Shadow Price Hits $0.0332 on Top Exchanges (CSM)

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Crust Shadow has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $1,895.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crust Shadow coin can currently be bought for about $0.0332 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.62 or 0.00059396 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007639 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Crust Shadow

Crust Shadow (CRYPTO:CSM) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

