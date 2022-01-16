Cryptaur 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10,675.00 (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 16th. Cryptaur has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $10,675.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded up 5% against the US dollar. One Cryptaur coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007592 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Cryptaur Coin Profile

CPT is a coin. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 coins and its circulating supply is 13,485,673,471 coins. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com . The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Cryptaur Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

