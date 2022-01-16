CryptoBlades (SKILL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $644,105.00

CryptoBlades (CURRENCY:SKILL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $644,105.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. One CryptoBlades coin can now be bought for $8.56 or 0.00019875 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00064237 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00071869 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.45 or 0.07728543 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,987.07 or 0.99754537 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00070707 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008243 BTC.

About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,284 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto

CryptoBlades Coin Trading

