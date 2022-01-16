Cryptonovae Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $18,056.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for about $0.0608 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market cap of $2.81 million and $18,056.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00065163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00073385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,323.16 or 0.07714740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,014.46 or 0.99858500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00069846 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008314 BTC.

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,292,483 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

