Cryptopay (CPAY) Tops One Day Volume of $75.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded flat against the US dollar. One Cryptopay coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

