CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $$5.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.20.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
