CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 42.7% from the December 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal stock remained flat at $$5.07 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.27. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $6.20.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

