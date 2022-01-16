Cubiex (CBIX) One Day Volume Tops $236.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. Cubiex has a total market cap of $154,594.70 and approximately $236.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubiex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cubiex has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00064650 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00072137 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,338.21 or 0.07769191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00071292 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.15 or 1.00188143 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008298 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Buying and Selling Cubiex

