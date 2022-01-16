Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decline of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 35,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of Culp stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $9.10. 63,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.59. Culp has a 1-year low of $8.62 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

Get Culp alerts:

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.76 million. Culp had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Culp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In other news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 59.8% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 610,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 228,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Culp by 36.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 501,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,744 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Culp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 457,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Culp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 304,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Culp by 20.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 146,084 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares in the last quarter. 72.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

Read More: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.