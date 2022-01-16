CumStar Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week (CUMSTAR)

CumStar (CURRENCY:CUMSTAR) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. During the last week, CumStar has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One CumStar coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CumStar has a total market cap of $3.80 million and $793,780.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CumStar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.06 or 0.07772624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,111.87 or 0.99936439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

About CumStar

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

Buying and Selling CumStar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CumStar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CumStar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CumStar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CumStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CumStar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.