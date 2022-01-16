CyberMiles (CMT) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $4.20 million and $267,188.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,181.24 or 1.00084170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.71 or 0.00340032 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.78 or 0.00101465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001158 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007000 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001777 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.