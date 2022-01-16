Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) is Page Arthur B’s 4th Largest Position

Page Arthur B trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 4.3% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in Danaher by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 94,753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,296 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,359,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $293.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.66 and its 200 day moving average is $308.22. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 10.65%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.33, for a total value of $4,001,559.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock worth $233,160,046. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

