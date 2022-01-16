Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Short Interest Update

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, a decrease of 47.9% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:DAC traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 234,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,523. Danaos has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $89.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.28 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The firm had revenue of $195.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Danaos’s payout ratio is 4.43%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Danaos by 1,223.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

