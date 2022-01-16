DAO Maker (DAO) Market Capitalization Tops $283.51 Million

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for approximately $4.49 or 0.00010428 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $283.51 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07776351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00071291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,114.30 or 1.00106984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008254 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker’s genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,956,235 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,431 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

DAO Maker's genesis date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker's total supply is 274,956,235 coins and its circulating supply is 63,125,431 coins. DAO Maker's official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

