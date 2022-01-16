DAOventures (DVD) Market Cap Achieves $569,340.70

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0619 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded up 15% against the U.S. dollar. DAOventures has a market capitalization of $569,340.70 and $4,442.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DAOventures alerts:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005795 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012052 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00006029 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003917 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DVD is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures . DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.