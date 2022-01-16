Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $385.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will report sales of $385.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $380.80 million to $390.50 million. Daseke posted sales of $335.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full-year sales of $1.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.05 million. Daseke had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 81.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Daseke currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 2,411.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 449,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 514.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 521,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 436,413 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Daseke by 356.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 226,816 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Daseke by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 340,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 180,268 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Daseke in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,490,000. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSKE opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Daseke has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $10.71.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

