Databroker (DTX) Market Cap Hits $7.73 Million

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 9.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Databroker has a market capitalization of $7.73 million and approximately $26,324.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0916 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Databroker Profile

DTX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,462,572 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

