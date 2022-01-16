DAV Coin (DAV) Price Down 11.5% This Week

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.13 million and $901,147.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,089.54 or 1.00032799 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00040621 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $145.36 or 0.00337454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00101276 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007415 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001758 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.