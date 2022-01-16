DAV Coin Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.37 million and $764,543.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DAV Coin has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42,872.44 or 1.00087035 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00347912 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00099757 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00008931 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001763 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin (DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

