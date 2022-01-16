Dawn Protocol Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.80 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Dawn Protocol has a total market capitalization of $158.58 million and approximately $9.80 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dawn Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00005220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007595 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dawn Protocol Profile

Dawn Protocol (CRYPTO:DAWN) is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 70,498,404 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dawn Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official website is dawn.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

