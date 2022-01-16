DEAPcoin Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. One DEAPcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $98.22 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,624,306,528 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DEAPcoin is dea.sg

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

Buying and Selling DEAPcoin

