Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DBTX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jonestrading started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $33,703.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Decibel Therapeutics by 124.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,117 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

DBTX stock remained flat at $$4.66 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 59,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,133. Decibel Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $24.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.09.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.23). Research analysts anticipate that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

