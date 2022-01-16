DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

DeepBrain Chain (CURRENCY:DBC) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $10.78 million and $419,543.00 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepBrain Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005413 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00060111 BTC.

DeepBrain Chain Coin Profile

DeepBrain Chain is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 coins. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @DeepBrainChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org . The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform's AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature. The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners. “

DeepBrain Chain Coin Trading

