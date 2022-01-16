Deeper Network Market Cap Reaches $121.78 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. One Deeper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Deeper Network has a market cap of $121.78 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00064799 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00072743 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,349.14 or 0.07776351 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00071291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,114.30 or 1.00106984 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008254 BTC.

Deeper Network Coin Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,755,621 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deeper Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deeper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

