DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.17 on Exchanges

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $3.95 million and approximately $977.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003240 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003110 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00016591 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00010159 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,622,509 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.