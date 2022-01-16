DEEPSPACE (DPS) Market Cap Hits $11.03 Million

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. DEEPSPACE has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $18,486.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000485 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DEEPSPACE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.92 or 0.00071952 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,326.77 or 0.07741719 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,855.98 or 0.99730132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00069959 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008154 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEEPSPACE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEEPSPACE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEPSPACE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.