Dego Finance Trading Up 5.9% Over Last Week (DEGO)

Dego Finance (CURRENCY:DEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. Dego Finance has a total market capitalization of $46.76 million and approximately $15.88 million worth of Dego Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dego Finance has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dego Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.43 or 0.00012592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00059281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007787 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dego Finance Profile

Dego Finance (CRYPTO:DEGO) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. Dego Finance’s total supply is 8,607,383 coins. Dego Finance’s official website is dego.finance . Dego Finance’s official Twitter account is @dego_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DEGO adopts a modular combination design concept. Modularity refers to the combination of various elements of the product to form a subsystem with specific functions. We combine this subsystem as a universal module with other modules to create a new system with multiple functions and performance. In short words, each product can be regarded as a module. After a combination of different modules, a new product comes out, thereby achieving the effect of 1+1>2. LEGO bricks are the best example and inspiration for those modules. Every brick is plain and ordinary, but it generates endless possibilities when putting together. DEGO equals to LEGO in the DeFi world. Each DeFi protocol as a brick, It could be the stable coin(DAI), flash Loans(Aave, Compound), DEX exchanges(Uniswap and Balancer), derivatives( Synthetix), insurances (Nexus Mutual). Around these underlying protocols, we will build a new dapp to enhance the value of the DeFi, create diversified investment portfolios and generate substantial financial returns for users, and become the entrance to the future of financial services. “

Buying and Selling Dego Finance

