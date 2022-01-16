DeltaChain 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,704.00 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 16th. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.17 or 0.00386975 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000149 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008706 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001326 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $538.23 or 0.01253442 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003666 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its launch date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

