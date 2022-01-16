Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Denny’s reported earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DENN shares. Benchmark started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of DENN stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.85. 714,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,058. Denny’s has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.56.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

