DeRace (DERC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.37 Million

DeRace (CURRENCY:DERC) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 16th. One DeRace coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.63 or 0.00006083 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeRace has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. DeRace has a market cap of $102.06 million and approximately $3.37 million worth of DeRace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeRace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00064168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00072474 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,355.34 or 0.07769611 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,075.81 or 0.99746022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00070437 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00008237 BTC.

DeRace Coin Profile

DeRace’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,850,000 coins. DeRace’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

DeRace Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeRace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeRace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeRace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeRace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeRace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.