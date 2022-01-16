Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops One Day Volume of $285,092.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 16th. In the last week, Deri Protocol has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $15.14 million and approximately $285,092.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00064204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072498 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.06 or 0.07772624 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,111.87 or 0.99936439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 458,532,436 coins and its circulating supply is 107,986,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

