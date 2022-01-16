Dero Hits 24 Hour Volume of $312,182.00 (DERO)

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.55 or 0.00024781 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dero has a market capitalization of $117.42 million and $312,182.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dero has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,577.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,254.32 or 0.07643288 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.28 or 0.00345899 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.00 or 0.00892481 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00073556 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.91 or 0.00523541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00008792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.81 or 0.00260257 BTC.

Dero Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theCryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,128,154 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dero is dero.io . Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Dero Coin Trading

