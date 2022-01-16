Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,874 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of Ballard Power Systems worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 5.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 66.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 572,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDP. KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.27. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $42.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 88.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

