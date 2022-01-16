Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,317 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.07% of RBC Bearings worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of RBC Bearings to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $204.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38 and a beta of 1.36. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $160.51 and a one year high of $250.52.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 6.61%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.