Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the second quarter worth $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $83,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.60.

Shares of NASDAQ KNSL opened at $205.97 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $245.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In related news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,980 shares of company stock worth $1,403,096. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

