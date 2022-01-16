Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 186.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,844 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.10% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,438,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,501,000 after buying an additional 81,541 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 23.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,268,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,520,000 after buying an additional 1,197,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,207,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,104,000 after purchasing an additional 171,568 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,215,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,739,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,817,000 after purchasing an additional 43,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBGS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a current ratio of 4.45. JBG SMITH Properties has a twelve month low of $27.12 and a twelve month high of $34.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is presently -163.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

