Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.94 Million Holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 45.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,851 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.41% of Benchmark Electronics worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHE. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Benchmark Electronics alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.75 per share, with a total value of $35,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rhonda R. Turner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $80,755.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHE. TheStreet upgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Benchmark Electronics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $950.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $571.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.67 million. Benchmark Electronics had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 76.75%.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc provides integrated electronic manufacturing services, engineering and design services, and precision machining services. The company provides services to original equipment manufacturers of industrial control equipment telecommunication equipment, computers and related products for business enterprises, medical devices, and testing and instrumentation products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.