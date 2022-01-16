Deutsche Bank AG Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after purchasing an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $23,603,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after purchasing an additional 75,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the second quarter worth $18,996,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 119.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 110,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 60,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.02 and a 12-month high of $320.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 261.08 and a beta of 0.34.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $190.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.19 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

In other news, Director Surbhi Sarna sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total transaction of $252,200.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.97, for a total value of $432,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,066 shares of company stock worth $13,455,411. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

