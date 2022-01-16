Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 590,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,735 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Lufax were worth $4,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LU. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the third quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $134,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $150,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lufax by 19.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lufax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

NYSE:LU opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.80, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.31. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

